Many years ago, long before the advent of cell phones and caller ID, the teenage daughter of one of the editors had a part-time job on the sports desk -- usually handling agate for the scoreboard page. She would usually sit in the same desk -- which belonged to one of the other editors who wasn’t generally in at night. She would often give that number out to friends so they could reach her at night. (Did I mention she was a teenage girl?)
One night, however, the person running the sports desk gave her specific instructions to not, under any circumstances, answer that editor’s phone. It turns out that the editor had slipped out from work early to go hang out with the guys and didn’t want his wife finding out in case she happened to call. He’d given express directions that nobody was to answer his phone.
Everything was fine until the phone rang a couple different times. The girl started complaining about how stupid it was to not answer the phone -- especially since she thought she was missing out on personal calls in the process. But again she was directed to not answer the phone.
Sensing prank potential, I moved to a phone out of view behind a wall and started calling the phone in question. Now, my intent was simply to ramp up the pressure on this girl, kind of like Chinese water torture -- and make her wonder who was so persistently trying to reach her.
However, she caught me off guard by doing the near-unthinkable: She actually answered the phone. I hadn’t expected that, and the only thing I could immediately think to do was talk in a high female-like voice. I asked for the editor by name and proceeded to attempt to impersonate his wife. I grilled this poor girl with a series of pointed questions about where he had gone -- even to the point of wondering if I should start calling around to hospitals since he hadn’t arrived home yet.
She tried to offer comfort and talk me out of taking any crazy action -- knowing all the while that the editor was perfectly fine -- but the voice on the other end of the line would not be assuaged. I knew all the perfect questions to ask and follow up with, just to keep the pressure on.
When it was over, the girl was furious at the situation -- still thinking she’d been talking to his wife -- and angrily stormed off to the restroom to regroup. I let her in on the gag when she returned. Initially she was mad, but it wasn’t long before she was completely relieved.
But why did she answer the phone in the first place?