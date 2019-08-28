“I can’t light, no more of your darkness ... all my pictures, seem to fade to black and white” remains one of my favorite opening lines of any song. This tune was the hit that prevailed upon me to actually go out and buy my first full E.J. album, 1974’s “Caribou.” My fascination with that album led to the magic of being able to gradually start collecting everything that John had released up to that point (seemingly getting one album at Christmas and my birthday for years to come). It was a treasure trove of ear candy.