Spring may bring ideas of fluffy bunnies and beautiful flowers, but it’s also that dreaded time of spring cleaning. Here are four places where you can donate things you no longer need, from clothes and shoes to furniture and decor.
Please use discretion when choosing whether to go out in public.
Deseret Industries
(All Deseret Industries locations are currently closed for COVID-19 safety.)
The Deseret Industries is a nonprofit run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that takes donations for thrift stores. There are three locations in Utah County.
Locations: 435 S. 500 East, American Fork; 1415 N. State St., Provo; 645 S. 1750 West, Springville
Savers
At the heart of Savers' mission is a focus on nonprofits and charities throughout the world. When you donate to Savers, they donate to local nonprofits and any items that aren’t sold are recycled or sent to developing countries. Plus, they have 99 cent T-shirts Thursday.
Location: 81 N. State St., Orem
Plato’s Closet
Plato’s Closet isn’t a traditional thrift or secondhand store. Patrons bring in gently used clothes, Plato’s Closet gives them money, and those clothes are then sold at an affordable price. On average, clothes are about 70 percent off mall retail price.
Location: 592 E. University Parkway, Orem
Kid to Kid
If you are wanting to get rid of kids items — and get paid for it — Kid to Kid is for you. Kid to Kid buys and sells name brand clothes, sports equipment and toys to save you a buck or two.
Location: 1438 E. Main St., Lehi; 390 E. University Parkway, Orem