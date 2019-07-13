One thing shelters can never have too much of is money and supplies. From medical expenses to food and other supplies, housing and taking care of homeless pets doesn't come cheap. Shelters love receiving both cash and supply donations.
- Donate to North Utah Valley Animal Shelter
- Donate to South Utah Valley Animal Shelter
- Donate to Utah Valley Animal Rescue
- Donate to Best Friends Utah: Best Friends offers a variety of ways to donate, including getting a Best Friends license plate at the DMV and enrolling in Smith's grocery store community rewards.