Further up the Wasatch Front in Big Cottonwood Canyon is Donut Falls. While access to the actual falls is limited during winter months, the short 3.5-mile out-and-back hike is still accessible and lovely. It can be done in regular shoes though snowshoes could also come in handy, as the trail is frequently snowy. Make sure to bundle up!
Location: Drive 9 miles up Big Cottonwood Canyon to the Mill D Trailhead. If the gate is open, take a right towards the Jordan Pines picnic area, otherwise park alongside the road and walk in to the trail. You'll pass private summer homes on your way to the trailhead parking lot. Follow the signs to Donut Falls.