Position: Managing editor
What's your favorite locally owned restaurant?: "We have enjoyed every single visit we've ever made to Chubby's. The food is fantastic — from mouthwatering hamburgers to delectable fish and chips, and we certainly can't make a visit without getting an order of delicious scones with honey butter — and the atmosphere is fun. Sometimes it may take a while to get your no-skimping-on-the-calories food, but as we love to say, 'Chubby's is worth the weight!'
"The servers are enthusiastic and helpful and you can always catch the big game on one of several flatscreen televisions. Chubby's has multiple locations, but the one in Saratoga Springs out by where we live in Eagle Mountain has definitely become our family's go-to restaurant."
Contact: dfox@heraldextra.com