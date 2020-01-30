Post-screening question-and-answer sessions at the Sundance Film Festival don’t come much funnier than the one that “Downhill” delivered on Sunday night at the Eccles Theatre in Park City.
Of course, when your stars are people like Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell and Zach Wood (Gabe from “The Office”), one expects a certain amount of hilarity. But the cast delivered that and more.
The comedy started early with one remark to Ferrell from an audience member named Sam about an essay he had written about Ferrell in the third grade.
“Thank you,” Ferrell said with an exaggerated deadpan.
A few questions down the line, Ferrell actually addressed the audience member again.
“Sam, I just wanted you to know that when I was in the fourth grade, I wrote an essay that I was going to be a professional soccer player and a comedian in the offseason,” Ferrell said. “So dreams can come true.”
“Downhill” is an American remake of international film “Force Majeure,” released in 2014. Writing and directing team Nat Faxon and Jim Rash also held their own in the comedic department.
One audience member asked the cast which director worked hardest.
“Be very careful,” Faxon said, looking at the cast.
Well,,” said Wood, “one of them worked incredibly hard, and the other one was very effective.”
“I’ve never worked with directors who bring their Oscar to set every day,” Ferrell said. “And if there’s any objections that any of the actors would have to their direction, they’d just point to the Oscar. ‘Know your place, Will. Know your place.’”
“They had both of their faces engraved on the face of the Oscar,” said Wood. “Half is Jim and half is Nat.”
Dreyfus tried to steer the conversation back to a serious nature.
“All kidding aside, it was actually really lovely to work with a directing team, which I had never done in my life before,” she said. “And they work together, and I hope you all blush when I say this, quite well.”
Just then the sound of a cell phone ring could be heard somewhere in the front few rows.
“Oh, I think that’s my phone,” Dreyfus said, drawing laughter before returning to her thought on the directing tandem.”So we were very lucky to have two for the price of one. That was a good deal for us.”
“Downhill” follows an American family getting away to a ski resort somewhere in Europe. Like “Force Majeure,” the key plot twist involves the family taking a lunch break on a restaurant veranda at the resort when a controlled avalanche is set off nearby. “Controlled,” it turns out, is not quite accurate.
As the avalanche rumbles menacingly toward those on the veranda, husband Pete (Ferrell) panics, picking up his cell phone from the table and running away around a corner of the building as wife Billie (Dreyfus) and the couple’s two children end up getting dusted by snow (not seriously, as it turns out). Pete’s cowardly reaction and his attempts to explain it away, drive the tension in the film from that point forward.
Dreyfus said the team tried to hit on key segments of “Force Majeure,” but the end result has natural differences.
“We all felt very protective of the bones of the original story,” Dreyfus said, “and then we wanted to approach it, of course, by making it Americans abroad. It changed the story for sure.”
One scene which was important to recreate, said Dash, was a fight scene in the back half where Billie finally eviscerates Pete in their hotel suite in front of Pete’s work friend (Wood) and his girlfriend (Zoe Chao).
“In ‘Force Majeure’ and ‘Downhill,’ there’s this epicenter of this intense fight scene, this awkward 11-page fight scene.” Rash said. “We shot that, we would just run that from beginning to end, for three days — we did that one scene. I think ‘Downhill’ and ‘Force Majeure’ share this sort of play within the movie. You’re watching two people’s hearts, hopefully change back to each other. ... That’s where comedy and drama sort of do a ballet.”
Upon hearing Rash’s answer, Wood answered the earlier question by jumping in with, “Jim worked harder.”
Chao mentioned how “Force Majeure” was one of her top five favorite movies, so she was thrilled to be cast in “Downhill.”
“I hated ‘Force Majeure’ and I thought we needed to fix it,” Wood said.
“Yeah, it was a real stinkaroony,” said Ferrell. “Let’s get some good old American elbow grease in there. Get under the hood of that sucker with some horsepower.”
“Downhill” is scheduled to be released in theaters on Feb. 14 by Fox Searchlight.