Several voters decided that instead of mailing in their vote, they would walk in to Lehi City Hall and cast their ballot. Lori Gilbert of the Point Meadows subdivision was in favor of the vote-by-mail option, but forgot to mail her ballot. Lehi leaders voted to continue vote-by-mail for the November General Election in spite of the county's decision to not let a countywide tax item be on the vote-by-mail ballot.