If you've missed the mail-in deadline, drop off your ballot at a voter service center throughout Utah County between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You may visit any service location to drop off a ballot; it does not have to correspond with your city of residence.
Here are the locations:
Alpine City Office
20 N. Main St. Alpine
American Fork City Library
64 S. 100 East, American Fork
Eagle Mountain City Office
1650 E. Stagecoach Run, Eagle Mountain
Elk Ridge City Office
80 E. Park Drive, Elk Ridge
Highland City Office
5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland
Lehi City Office
153 N. 100 East, Lehi
Lindon Community Center
15 N. Main St., Lindon
Mapleton Comunity Center
115 W. 400 North, Mapleton
Orem City Office
56 N. State St., Orem
Payson City Office
439 W. Utah Ave., Payson
Pleasant Grove Community Room
108 E. 100 South, Pleasant Grove
Provo Recreation Center
320 W. 500 North, Provo
Salem City Office
30 W. 100 South, Salem
Santaquin City Office
275 W. Main St., Santaquin
Saratoga Springs City Office
1307 Commerce Dr., Saratoga Springs
Spanish Fork Senior Center
167 W. Center St., Spanish Fork
Springville Civic Center
110 S. Main St. Springville
Vineyard City Office
115 S. Main St., Vineyard