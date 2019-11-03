Lehi prepares to fight Utah County with litigation
Several voters decided that instead of mailing in their vote, they would walk in to Lehi City Hall and cast their ballot. Lori Gilbert of the Point Meadows subdivision was in favor of the vote-by-mail option, but forgot to mail her ballot. Lehi leaders voted to continue vote-by-mail for the November General Election in spite of the county's decision to not let a countywide tax item be on the vote-by-mail ballot.

If you've missed the mail-in deadline, drop off your ballot at a voter service center throughout Utah County between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You may visit any service location to drop off a ballot; it does not have to correspond with your city of residence.

Here are the locations:

Alpine City Office

20 N. Main St. Alpine

American Fork City Library

64 S. 100 East, American Fork

Eagle Mountain City Office

1650 E. Stagecoach Run, Eagle Mountain

Elk Ridge City Office

80 E. Park Drive, Elk Ridge

Highland City Office

5400 W. Civic Center Drive, Highland

Lehi City Office

153 N. 100 East, Lehi

Lindon Community Center

15 N. Main St., Lindon

Mapleton Comunity Center

115 W. 400 North, Mapleton

Orem City Office

56 N. State St., Orem

Payson City Office

439 W. Utah Ave., Payson

Pleasant Grove Community Room

108 E. 100 South, Pleasant Grove

Provo Recreation Center

320 W. 500 North, Provo

Salem City Office

30 W. 100 South, Salem

Santaquin City Office

275 W. Main St., Santaquin

Saratoga Springs City Office

1307 Commerce Dr., Saratoga Springs

Spanish Fork Senior Center

167 W. Center St., Spanish Fork

Springville Civic Center 

110 S. Main St. Springville

Vineyard City Office

115 S. Main St., Vineyard