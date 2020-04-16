If you saw the spelling of this city and pronounced it "DO-CHEZ-NEE," you AREN'T alone, but you ARE wrong. Pronounced "DO-SHANE," this city is the county seat of Duchesne county and got its name from the Duchesne River near where it's located. According to Wikipedia, possible origins for the river's name include a Ute word "doo-shane" which means dark canyon, the French name "Du chesne" which means "of the Oak tree," the French historian Andre Duchesne and the French trapper Du Chasne. Regardless of the origin, though, this name is tricky, tricky.
First settled: 1904
Total area of Duchesne: 2.3 square miles
Total population (as of 2017): 1,779
County of origin: Duchesne