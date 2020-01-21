Utah County filming locations: Provo, Orem
Release date: 1994
Starring: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly
Rating: PG-13
Two stupid friends go on a cross-country trip to return a briefcase to a woman he thinks is his true love.
Utah County filming locations: Provo, Orem
Release date: 1994
Starring: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly
Rating: PG-13
Two stupid friends go on a cross-country trip to return a briefcase to a woman he thinks is his true love.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.