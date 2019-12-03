As the Dwarf in the Drawer once said, “In a box he’d arrived, with a smile quite contrived. Oh, I knew in a snap - there was mayhem on tap.”
In this fun and funny alternative story, the Dwarf in the Drawer was around long before any silly elves came to play, and he isn’t really pleased with the way things have been looking since that brat of an elf arrived. The Dwarf comes with no special rules, and really just likes to play and hang out all year round.
