A dinner menu is pictured at E-Ga, Utah County's first Korean BBQ restaurant Tuesday, July 18, 2017 in Springville. The new establishment offers seemingly endless combinations of meat and side dishes, perfect for a date night or bringing the whole family out for a meal. DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald

I know, you go out to eat so you don’t have to cook your own food, but nothing beats the fun of having a grill on your table with endless pork, beef and chicken in fantastic Asian seasoning and marinades. Definitely try the ribeye and chicken bulgogi, you won’t regret it.

Location: 181 W. 500 South, Springville

Yelp review: Finally, Utah has a Korean BBQ place that I, Korean, can say it's Korean BBQ!! It isn't a top notch bbq joint that you can find in Cali or other big cities, however it is a decent place and I'm beyond happiness to have one decent place in Utah!! – Keira J.

