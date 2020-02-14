I know, you go out to eat so you don’t have to cook your own food, but nothing beats the fun of having a grill on your table with endless pork, beef and chicken in fantastic Asian seasoning and marinades. Definitely try the ribeye and chicken bulgogi, you won’t regret it.
Location: 181 W. 500 South, Springville
Yelp review: Finally, Utah has a Korean BBQ place that I, Korean, can say it's Korean BBQ!! It isn't a top notch bbq joint that you can find in Cali or other big cities, however it is a decent place and I'm beyond happiness to have one decent place in Utah!! – Keira J.