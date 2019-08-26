If schools start early, it typically means that they will be let out early as well.
Windsor Elementary in Orem, has the latest release time on regular days at 3:45 p.m. for students in the later track. Most schools on Alpine's track system release at 3:30 p.m. Outside of the track system, most elementary school students in the Alpine School District are also released at 3:30 p.m. Two elementary schools in Provo -- Spring Creek and Canyon Crest -- also get out at 3:30 p.m.
The earliest regular day release time is 2:15 p.m. at all high schools in the Provo City and Alpine school districts, with the exception of Polaris High and Independence High. Oak Canyon and Canyon View junior highs, as well as the early tracks from most Alpine district elementary schools also release on regular days 2:15 p.m.