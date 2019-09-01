Students receive diplomas at the Mountainland Technical College's graduation at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Orem. About 800 students graduated from various programs ranging from medical assistant to commercial truck driving. (Photo by Natalie Behring, special to the Daily Herald).
Of those in the workforce, 41.87% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, 38.07% have attended some college or have an associate’s degree, 14.65% have a high school degree and 5.4% have less than a high school degree, according to the Department of Workforce Services’ 2018 numbers.