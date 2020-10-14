When BYU junior receiver Neil Pau’u moved around the back of the end zone early in the second quarter of the 27-20 Cougar win over UTSA on Oct. 10, he knew it was a moment where his team needed something good to happen.
“I think it was a spark-setter,” Pau’u said during the media teleconference on Tuesday. “We needed one play to spark us. We hadn’t gotten into the groove of things as an offense with different penalties and the turnover by me. We couldn’t get in the flow after the fumble that I had. I thought we could’ve done way better.”
It was a fourth down from deep in the red zone with BYU already trailing the Roadrunners, 3-0. Failure to convert would’ve been a big momentum boost for the visitors.
Cougar junior quarterback Zach Wilson had been flushed from the pocket and, when he spotted Pau’u, said he just tried to give the 6-foot-4 receiver a chance to make a play.
“As you rewind that play, I was open from the beginning,” Pau’u said. “Zach went a different way, but then when he broke, I broke. I was trying to keep myself in a position that if he did throw it, I could keep my feet down.”
As the ball soared high, however, Pau’u wasn’t sure that would be possible.
“I thought it was one of those catches where I caught it but he pushed me out, so it was going to be incomplete,” Pau’u said. “I was glad I was able to just get my feet down by understanding and knowing where I was at on the field.”
Those are the types of plays that all college football players try to make and it isn’t unusual to see younger players make highlight-reel grabs.
Veterans, however, more often find ways to come up big when the team needs them to because they are more accustomed to those moments. That’s one of the reasons the Cougars have been so proficient so far in 2020.
“Pretty much everyone we are playing with now has played in this system, most guys are in the third year of the system now,” BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said. “There is a greater experience in playing college football and then a great amount of experience in the system with the same coaching staff. We’re playing with mainly upperclassmen for the first time since I’ve been here. We as a coaching staff understand these players better and understand what they do best. I think we are doing a better job putting them in position where they can play to their best skills.”
That’s not just a factor on the offensive side of the ball for the Cougars; the BYU defense has also benefitted and has raised its play.
Cougar senior defensive lineman Bracken El-Bakri said a big difference this year for BYU has been the physicality of play.
“You can see it when we are playing that we are definitely more physical, definitely more violent,” El-Bakri said. “That’s a mindset thing. It’s hard to change individual mindsets but this coaching staff has done a really good job of putting us in situations where it is grow or die — and we’ve grown. Our offensive line this year is really strong, really stout, so they have sharpened us up a lot. It’s made us tough. Those things have fostered our growth in that area particularly.”