Eggnog Cupcakes

The Eggnog Cupcake at Alisha's Cupcakes in Pleasant Grove.

At Alisha's Cupcakes in Pleasant Grove, you can pick up an Eggnog Cupcake -- a vanilla sponge cupcake soaked in eggnog, topped with whipped cream frosting and sprinkled with nutmeg. 

Location: 93 S. Main St., Pleasant Grove