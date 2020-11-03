Early election results showed a tight race between U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Republican challenger Burgess Owens in the Utah 4th Congressional District race, but with McAdams slightly ahead.
According to results from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, updated around 10 p.m., Utah’s only Democrat in Congress had 105,282 votes, 51.35%, while Owens, a former NFL player and founder of the nonprofit Second Chance 4 Youth, had 91,001 votes, 44.38%.
Libertarian Party candidate John Molnar had received 2.62% of votes while United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick, who endorsed McAdams on Oct. 14, had gotten 1.65%.
The 4th Congressional District race has gotten national attention, including Owens landing an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
Owens has warned that “socialism and Marxism” promoted in Democratic politics will lead to the downfall of the country, and criticized McAdams for voting in line with Democratic congressional leadership.
“As much as my opponent sits and talks about going across the aisle, we have to keep in mind it’s 85% (of the time) he is voting for the leadership of the Democratic party,” Owens said during a debate in October.
McAdams contests that he is “the most conservative Democrat in the House,” noting that he is the second-most likely to vote against his own party.
“My record speaks for itself,” McAdams told the Daily Herald on Oct. 23. “I’m Utah’s most independent member of Congress and my track record is (being) someone who works across party lines to get things done for Utah.”
McAdams has sponsored and supported a number of bills since taking office in January 2019, including a bill to fund mental health and suicide research and another to protect children from inappropriate content on digital applications.
Owens has been widely criticized for appearing on multiple far-right internet programs tied to QAnon, a fringe far-right conspiracy that the FBI has identified as a potential domestic terrorism threat.
Earlier in the campaign, the GOP candidate was also criticized for appearing on a program to help raise money for the group We Build The Wall, whose organizers were indicted in August for allegedly defrauding donors.
A total of 1,214,681 ballots had been processed statewide as of 8 p.m., according to state election officials.