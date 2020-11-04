As the Utah County Elections Division's first batches of results rolled in on Tuesday evening, it became clear that Proposition 9 was in trouble.
Proposition 9 is a proposal to transform Utah County’s form of government from a three-member commission to a five-member council and county mayor. The part-time council members would be elected in geographic districts while the full-time mayor would be elected at large.
County election results updated around 11:46 p.m. Tuesday showed Proposition 9 with 113,217 “No” votes, 59.29%, and 77,727 “Yes” votes, 40.71%.
By Wednesday afternoon, after an additional 10,876 ballots had been counted, those percentages had hardly budged, moving from 59.87% to 40.13%.
While there are still tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted, it is unlikely that the remaining ballots would give Proposition 9 enough votes to pass, and its supporters acknowledged defeat on Wednesday.
“Prop. 9 didn’t pass. That’s OK,” Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge, who supported the change in government proposition, tweeted Wednesday. “It’s a privilege to live in America and vote for candidates/issues we care about in free and fair elections. Knowing that we live in a country where the rule of law prevails takes most of the sting out of any particular election outcome.”
The proposition appeared on November ballots after the county commission voted 2-1 in January in favor of putting the change in government question before voters. Ainge and Commissioner Nathan Ivie voted in favor of the resolution, while Commissioner Bill Lee voted against it.
“I would like to see this move forward to see if the voters approve of this,” said Ivie, who noted that he supported doing away with the three-member commission because of “this concept of a separation of duties, responsibilities and powers that … (is) inherent with … creating a distinct executive and legislative body.”
When asked for his reaction to Proposition 9 apparently failing, Ivie said he was “extremely disappointed.”
“The opposition did a great job spreading a false narrative and people believed it,” Ivie told the Daily Herald in a text message Wednesday.
There were aggressive advertising campaigns both for and against Proposition 9 in the weeks leading up to the election.
“Better Representation for Utah County,” a pro-Proposition 9 political issues committee created by Cedar Hills Mayor Jenney Rees and Clyde Business Group President Jeremy Hafen, raised $24,275 in contributions and spent $22,985 on advertising, according to financial disclosure records.
Meanwhile, “Stop Prop. 9,” a PIC created by Commissioner Lee and Heidi Balderree of Saratoga Springs, raised $29,015 and spent $20,545 on advertising.
A website set up by Stop Prop. 9 warns that switching to a council-mayor form of government would “inevitably lead to more spending, more government and more control — just like it has done to Salt Lake County!”
But Ivie said such criticisms of the proposal are misleading, arguing that the change in government would have resulted in a net reduction in county spending.
“It was 32% cheaper than our current form, it brought better representation to the people and prepared the county for the growth ahead,” the commissioner said.
Lee said he was happy to see the change in government proposition fail.
“I am thankful for all the people who donated their time, money and efforts to defeat this proposition,” Lee said in a text message.
Proposition 9 had the support of 20 of 22 mayors in Utah County, as well as from a handful of state lawmakers whose districts cover parts of the county.
It also had support from the Provo Municipal Council, which wrote in October that the change would "improve the quality of representation and create checks and balances through the separation of powers.”
On Wednesday, Councilmember Shannon Ellsworth tweeted that she was “very sad about Proposition 9 failing.”
“What happened Utah County?!,” Ellsworth tweeted. “How could you be beguiled by an obstructionist who just wants a paycheck? Especially when 2 of the 3 commissions (you claim to support) are in favor of changing the form of government? So so said.”
Election results won't be official until the county completes its canvass in two weeks.