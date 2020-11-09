Republican Burgess Owens maintained a lead he gained over U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, this weekend in the Utah 4th Congressional District race as additional ballots were counted on Monday in three counties.
The 4th District race has been a roller-coaster since the first results rolled in on election night, with both candidates trading off leads separated by a few thousand or hundred votes.
McAdams was ahead of his Republican challenger heading into the weekend with a 405-vote lead. On Saturday, however, additional ballots from Salt Lake County pushed Owens ahead with 688 votes more than the Democratic incumbent.
That lead grew slightly, to 695, on Monday with additional ballots reported from three counties, giving Owens 154,217 votes, 47.54%, and McAdams 153,522 votes, 47.33%.
Of the approximately 18,000 ballots from Salt Lake County that were counted on Monday, McAdams gained 8,478 votes and Owens gained 8,415 votes, giving McAdams an 11-point edge in the county. On Friday, he had a 13-point advantage.
In Sanpete County, Owens gained 68 votes on Monday while McAdams gained seven votes, putting Owens ahead 74.3% to 19.5% in the central Utah county.
In Juab County, McAdams gained one vote while Owens picked up 10 votes, doing little to shift Owens’ 66-point lead.
Utah County, where there are a few hundred ballots in the 4th District race left to count, according to the Utah County Elections Division, did not update its numbers on Monday afternoon.
Of the remaining ballots left to count in the neck and neck congressional race, the majority are in Salt Lake County.
The race is reminiscent of the 2018 4th District race between McAdams and incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love, which was decided by 694 votes. McAdams received 134,964 votes, 50.1%, while Love received 134,270 votes, 49.9%. It took two weeks of counting ballots before the race was called.
“As we’ve noted before, the vote totals continue to fluctuate,” Andrew Roberts, McAdams’ campaign manager, said in a statement Monday. “We remain confident that Ben prevails in the race to represent Utah’s 4th District.”
“We are grateful to Utah’s election clerks for their dedication in processing Utahns’ ballots,” continued Roberts.
The Owens campaign had not issued a statement at the time this story was published, but Owens shared a tweet on Monday afternoon showing him in the lead.
As of Monday, Libertarian Party candidate John Molnar had received 3.16% of votes while United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick had gotten 1.97%.