Republican Burgess Owens took the lead over U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-UT, in the Utah 4th Congressional District race on Thursday as counties released tens of thousands of newly counted ballots.
As of Wednesday, McAdams had a narrow lead over his Republican opponent, having received 116,692 votes, 48.22%, while Owens had gotten 114,040 votes, 47.12.%
But the lead switched on Thursday evening after Utah County and Salt Lake County reported additional numbers, putting Owens in the lead with 132,647 votes, 47.99%, compared to McAdams at 130,363 votes, 47.16%. That’s a difference of 2,284 votes.
In Utah County, where Owens has held a consistent edge over McAdams, Owens received an additional 10,243 votes on Thursday while McAdams received 2,922 new votes, bringing the total votes in Utah County to 38,002 for Owens and 15,082 for McAdams, a nearly 52-point lead for Owens.
Of the 20,234 new votes reported in the 4th District race in Salt Lake County, where McAdams leads, 8,364 went to Owens and 10,749 went to McAdams. In total, McAdams has 113,420 votes in Salt Lake County compared to Owens’ 86,286 votes, an approximately 13-point lead for McAdams.
The Thursday results do not include updates for Sanpete and Juab counties, where Owens holds staggering 55-point and 66-point respective leads. Juab County last updated its results on Tuesday while Sanpete County last updated on Wednesday.
The congressional race is far from over, however, as tens of thousands of ballots have yet to be counted.
The Utah County Elections Division reported Thursday afternoon that there were an estimated 7,700 ballots left to counted in the 4th District race. That was before an additional 4,914 ballots were released, meaning there are about 2,800 Utah County ballots in the 4th District race left to count.
“Some of those are an estimate of what is contained in provisional votes and in-person votes which will likely not be completely processed and counted until next week,” the elections division wrote on Twitter.
It is unclear how many 4th District ballots there are left to count in Salt Lake County.
“This has been and continues to be a close race,” Andrew Roberts, McAdams’ campaign manager, said in a written statement Thursday. “We’ve seen these numbers go back and forth before, as additional votes are tallied.”
“We appreciate the careful and thorough job performed by Utah’s election clerks and we remain confident that Ben will ultimately prevail,” Roberts continued.
Owens’ campaign could not be reached on Thursday to comment on the updated results.
On Thursday, Owens acknowledged on Twitter that the race was growing tighter.
"We're excited to see more ballots come in!," the Republican candidate tweeted.
County and state election officials will update results for the 4th Congressional District race, as well as other races, again on Friday.