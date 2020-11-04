A close contest is developing in the presidential race between Republican President Donald Trump and former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a race in which the Democratic candidate was a heavy favorite heading into Election Day.
Based on a simulation of 40,000 election scenarios, FiveThirtyEight projected that Biden would win 89 out of 100 times while the incumbent would win roughly 10 in 100.
As polls closed on Election Eve and Trump was declared the winner of key swing states like Florida and Ohio, his odds improved on election tracking and betting sites.
As of Wednesday evening, however, Biden had 264 electoral votes while Trump had 214, with no winner declared in Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Alaska and Georgia, according to the Associated Press.
During a speech Tuesday evening, Trump falsely asserted that the election is “a fraud on the American public,” noting that “we were winning everything, and all of a sudden it was just called off.”
Trump said he would go to the Supreme Court and ask them to stop ballot counting.
“We want all voting to stop,” Trump said in his speech. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list.”
On Wednesday, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who Utah voters elected governor Tuesday night, defended the vote tallying process and tweeted that “there is nothing nefarious about it taking a few days to count all legitimate votes.
In an earlier tweet, Cox told his followers that the “truth is that elections are never decided on election night.”
“In Utah (and most states) it takes 2 weeks to finalize counting and certify results,” Cox wrote on Sunday. “It doesn’t really matter who is ahead on election night, it only matters when every eligible vote is counted and each county canvasses and certifies the vote totals.”
Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr., who Cox defeated in the Republican primary, tweeted that “America was built on free and fair elections” and is “still the envy of the planet.”
“Once we lose sight of the things that bind us, how are we ever going to fix those things that divide us?” said Huntsman, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Trump from 2017 to 2019. “As a Country First Republican, let’s get the basics right for the sake of the next generation.”
Trump was the clear winner in Utah by the end of Tuesday night.
Statewide results from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office updated as of Wednesday evening showed Trump with 638,258 votes, 58.5%, while Biden had 413,355 votes, 37.9%. Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen had gotten 2.2% and musician and producer Kanye West had received 0.4%.
Trump received 45.5% of votes during the 2016 election while Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton received 27.5%. Independent candidate Evan McMullin, of Utah, received 21.5% of votes and Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson received 3.5%.
The president’s margin of victory was even greater in Utah County, where, as of 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday, he had received 141,386 votes, 65.8%, while Biden had gotten 60,010 votes, 27.9%. Jorgensen had 3.1% of votes and West had 0.5%.
In 2016, Trump received 50.2% of votes in Utah County while Clinton received 14% and McMullin received 29.7%.
On Election Day, Trump supporters throughout the county visibly demonstrated their support for the Republican president, both on the roads and at polling stations.
According to Utah County Elections Director Rozan Mitchell, law enforcement officials were called to voting locations in Spanish Fork and American Fork to respond to trucks in voting lines waving pro-Trump flags, which is considered electioneering.
On the afternoon of Election Day, dozens of Utahns gathered in the parking lot of Smith’s Food and Drug in Lehi before forming a “Trump train” and heading east along Timpanogos Highway.
Election results in Utah won’t be official until the state’s 29 county clerks complete their election canvassing in two weeks.