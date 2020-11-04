Proposition 9 went down to defeat in Utah County on Tuesday night.
Proposition 9 proposed to change Utah County’s form of government from a three-member commission to a part-time five-member council and full-time county mayor.
With final results released just after midnight, there were a total of 113,217 "No" votes, or 59.29%, while 77,727, or 40.71% voted "Yes."
Those final numbers paralleled the first round of results from county elections officials, released around 8 p.m., showing that 102,746 voters, 58.54%, had voted “No,” while 72,766, 41.46%, had voted “Yes.”
The current three Utah County Commissioners are split on the change in government proposition, with Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie supporting it and Commissioner Bill Lee opposing it.
Those who support Proposition 9 say that the three-member commission is problematic since it blends legislative and executive powers, while opponents of the change argue that it would lead to increased government spending.
In May 2019, the Utah County Good Governance Advisory Board recommended doing away with the three-member commission.
Of the 22 mayors of cities in Utah County, 20 have endorsed Proposition 9. Additionally, multiple state lawmakers whose districts cover Utah County have voiced support for the change.
Ainge announced in October that he would not run for county mayor if Proposition 9 passed, an announcement he said he hoped would “help voters consider the Mayor-Council form of government on its merits, instead of being concerned about the personalities who may ultimately run for the position.”
Had Proposition 9 passed, the part-time council members would have been elected in geographic districts throughout the county during the 2022 general election while the county mayor would be elected at large.