The first round of election results released by state officials Tuesday showed Attorney General Sean Reyes with a big lead over Democratic and third-party challengers.
Preliminary results from the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, released around 8 p.m., showed Reyes with 529,263 votes, 59%, while Democratic candidate Greg Skordas had 325,527 votes, 36.26%. Libertarian Party candidate Rudy Bautista had received 4.74% of votes.
In a written statement Tuesday evening, Reyes thanked Utah voters “for participating in record numbers through mail-in and in-person balloting.”
“Regardless of party or ideology, our state and nation are stronger when more of us educate ourselves on candidates and issues and participate in elections,” the Republican attorney general said. “It is exciting to see. No matter the outcome, hopefully we can remember those things that unite us as Utahns and Americans. And when all the ballots are counted, I look forward to serving four more years as attorney general, protecting Utah and all who live in this great state.”
Reyes has received attention and praise for his work in fighting child trafficking, including participating in a sting operation in Colombia.
Skordas, a defense attorney who has worked with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, has criticized his Republican opponent and the Utah State Legislature for “openly defy(ing) the public’s desires.”
“The legislature continues to attempt to override or replace the will of the people by passing watered-down legislation … (and the) Attorney General then sits back and does nothing at all, out of fear of the legislature’s backlash,” Skoras wrote on his campaign website.
Skordas conceded the race to Reyes on Tuesday evening after the first batch of results came in.
Reyes defeated his Republican challenger, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt, during the June primary election. The incumbent attorney general received 54.04% of votes while Leavitt received 45.96%.
A total of 1,214,681 ballots had been processed statewide as of 8 p.m., according to state election officials.