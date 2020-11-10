While Utah’s recently reelected attorney general has embraced and echoed President Donald Trump’s assertions of widespread election fraud, U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said on Tuesday he doesn’t think voter fraud investigations will change the outcome of the presidential election.
"I think it's unlikely that there would be a reversal of the decision made by the people, at least as we understand it, as it's been called by the major networks that have looked at it,” Romney said Tuesday during a conference call with Utah reporters.
Since Election Day, claims about mail-in ballots being tossed and dead people voting have traveled across social media and been repeated and promoted by the Trump campaign. According to The Associated Press, there “is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.”
“In fact, voting officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities,” the AP reported Tuesday.
Though Romney doesn’t believe election fraud investigations would influence the outcome of the presidential race, he added that “the president is fully entitled to call for recounts and to investigate any irregularities.”
“I think, at this stage, it's likely that President-elect (Joe) Biden will be inaugurated in January, but the final word has not yet been received from each of the states,” the Republican Utah senator said. “And until it is, why certainly the president will pursue his legal options.”
Another prominent Utah official, Attorney General Sean Reyes, who was recently reelected, has echoed Trump’s assertions of election fraud, writing on Nov. 6 that “Biden & his allies know (Trump) will win if only verified, #legal votes are counted.”
“We are making sure that happens but looks like courts may have to decide that,” Reyes tweeted, adding that he would be taking “personal leave time to help prepare and support litigation in several states dealing with compromised election process.”
Romney said he hadn’t seen the Republican attorney general’s comments but noted that “everyone's entitled to point out those irregularities and cases where people inappropriately voted.”
“I don't know that I've heard people say that the election was a fraud or that it was stolen,” he said. “I think that would be, in my view, again, one, not accurate, and two, destructive to the cause of freedom.”
Romney added other countries are watching, and "it is important that we show confidence in our institutions," and the ability to investigate election results through the courts.
“And when that's completed, I think it's by far the most likely outcome that there will not be a change in the tally in a substantial way and that there will be a smooth transition of power,” Romney said.
Utah’s other federal lawmakers have voiced support for investigations into voter fraud, including Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, who wrote on Nov. 6 that “free, fair, and transparent elections are at the heart of America and what sets us apart from much of the world.”
“We must continue to count all legal votes and if there is a legitimate claim to fraud, it should be investigated and brought before the courts,” Stewart tweeted.
In a written statement, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote that “both candidates have every right to exhaust every legal remedy at their disposal under the law.”
“Voters on both sides of the political aisle understandably expect — and indeed deserve — to have a high level of confidence in the results of each election,” Lee said. “Especially in a close, hotly disputed presidential election, the candidates are uniquely positioned to decide whether to request recounts, verify the accuracy of data, and otherwise take steps to ensure that all votes have been counted properly and lawfully.”
“I look forward to working with whichever candidate emerges as the winner at the end of this process,” he continued.
The AP and other major media outlets called the presidential race for Biden on Saturday when he was declared the winner of Pennsylvania, pushing him over the 270 electoral-vote threshold.