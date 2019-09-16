Along with having an area for younger users, Cory Wride Memorial Park includes structures geared toward kids of all abilities, including those with disabilities.
"We tried to focalize the importance of the park meeting the needs of everyone in the community," Hickman said. "We added elements that allow for opportunities for everyone in the community to enjoy. I feel like it stands out as one of a kind."
Some of the park’s all-abilities features include a merry-go-round that is closer to the ground, a teeter-totter with wheelchair access, swings and zip lines with larger chairs that have safety harnesses and a chair zip line.
The ground in a large portion of the park is also made of smooth turf that is easily navigated with wheels.