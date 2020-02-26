Like other soda shops in the area, Eli’s has a full menu of mixed sodas, and offers sodas with mix-ins. However, they also have a full menu of delicious ice cream.
Number of Utah County locations: 1
Creative drink names: Banana Blast, Pink Lady, Thai-ger, Jamaican Cola
Non-soda drinks: Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Hot drinks: Steamers, Belgian Hot Chocolate, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Cappuccino, Mocha, Latte, Espresso, Green Tea
Non-drink options: Ice Cream, Floats, Milkshakes, Malts, Sundaes, Cookies (chocolate chip, macadamia nut, snickerdoodle, pumpkin chocolate chip, sugar), Cookie Sandwiches, Pie, Cake Bread, Turnovers
Where: 7 S. Main St., Payson