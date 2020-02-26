New soda and ice cream shop opens in historic Payson bank 07
Buy Now

Eli Smith tends to a customer at Eli's Old Fashioned Ice Cream and Soda Shop in Payson, on Friday, April 24, 2015. GRANT HINDSLEY, Daily Herald

Like other soda shops in the area, Eli’s has a full menu of mixed sodas, and offers sodas with mix-ins. However, they also have a full menu of delicious ice cream.

Number of Utah County locations: 1

Creative drink names: Banana Blast, Pink Lady, Thai-ger, Jamaican Cola

Non-soda drinks: Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Hot drinks: Steamers, Belgian Hot Chocolate, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Cappuccino, Mocha, Latte, Espresso, Green Tea

Non-drink options: Ice Cream, Floats, Milkshakes, Malts, Sundaes, Cookies (chocolate chip, macadamia nut, snickerdoodle, pumpkin chocolate chip, sugar), Cookie Sandwiches, Pie, Cake Bread, Turnovers

Where: 7 S. Main St., Payson

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!