Hands down, my favorite concert from the past year was Elton John’s stop at Vivint Arena on his” Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. When it comes to legacy artists that you have seen multiple times during their career — and this marked my 10th time seeing Sir Elton — it puts you in a great position to compare the relative merits of one tour over another. You know what, basically, that artist is capable of in a live setting, and that performance expertise and style is not going to change drastically from tour to the next. In these cases, what takes a standard great show and raises it several notches are the stage production and the setlist. In that case, John’s September show at Vivint Arena absolutely excelled.
A performer like Elton is absolutely locked into playing a large amount of hits — there’s just no getting around that. (Nor would most people want him diverge too strongly from that facet of his shows.) But for the diehards, what exponentially elevates a John performance is when he breaks out some largely ignored album track. On this tour, that song was “Indian Sunset,” a fan favorite off the 1971 album “Madman Across the Water.” The song was performed as a seven-minute duet with percussionist Ray Cooper (a member of John’s main touring band in the mid-1970s who has taken to sporadically show up mostly unannounced on various tours since then). Their treatment of this magnificent storytelling arc of a song was spellbinding, and one of the true emotional highlights of the whole evening.
Another standout effort was “Funeral For a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding.” This also is an album track, however, unlike “Indian Sunset,” its greatness has been well recognized and the 11-minute opus has remained a pretty standard feature in John’s sets throughout the years.
The show lasted for 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the end featured John riding up a slowly ascending platform after playing two of his biggest hits in the closing encore segment, “You Song” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” With so many groups reneging on their farewell tour promises no matter how vociferously they protested it wouldn’t happen at the time — I’m looking at you, Motley Crue — it remains to be seen whether this will indeed end up as John’s ultimate farewell tour. What I can definitively state, however, is if this was his final Salt Lake appearance, it was a completely worthy adieu.
— Doug Fox