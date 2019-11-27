There are several ways you can add some family fun to your holiday season. Whether it’s a themed train ride or heading on a Christmas Cruise, these places will add excitement to your celebration.
Evermore Park’s ‘World of Aurora’
Visit Evermore for its winter season of “Aurora.” You can enjoy ice skating, winter-themed activities and sweet and savory treats. You can also meet new characters in the “Dickensian wonderland” that is decorated for the season.
When: Nov. 29-Jan. 25, 5-9 p.m. Mondays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Evermore Park; 382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove
Cost: $15-$32 with discounts for buying online
More info: https://evermore.com
Provo River Christmas Cruise
Enjoy a lighted Christmas riverboat ride on the Provo River, featuring thousands of lights reflecting off the water, holiday scenes along the shore, Christmas music and a visit from Santa.
When: Dec. 2-23, 6:30-9 p.m. on Mondays-Thursdays and 6:30-10 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays
Where: CLAS Ropes Course, 3606 W. Center St., Provo
Cost: $8 per person, children 2 years and under are free
More info: https://clasropes.com/christmas-cruise.html
Heber Valley Railroad ‘North Pole Express’
Take a 90-minute train ride from Heber Valley through Provo Canyon and into Utah County that includes hot cocoa, Mrs. Claus’ famous chocolate chip cookies, a Christmas sing-along and a visit to Santa at the North Pole.
When: Nov. 23-Dec. 23, times vary by date
Where: 450 S. 600 West, Heber City
Cost: $5-$60
More info: https://hebervalleyrr.org/specialevents/northpoleexpress/
Heber Valley Railroad ‘After Christmas North Pole Express’
If you don’t make the North Pole Express before Christmas, don’t worry, you still have time. The After Christmas ride includes the fun of the North Pole Express with the added fun of finding Santa at the North Pole and convincing him to ride back on the train.
When: Dec. 26, 27, 28 and 30 at 2, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Where: 450 S. 600 West, Heber City
Cost: $5-$55
More info: https://hebervalleyrr.org/after-christmas-north-pole-express/
‘Christmas Lights Wagon Ride’ at Jordanelle Reservoir
Bundle up and venture outside of Utah County to ride a horse-drawn sleigh through Wasatch State Park and make a stop to meet Santa at the North Pole along the way.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 23, Dec. 26-Jan. 4; 5:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 515 State Road 319, Heber City
Cost: $25 per person
More info: https://rockymtnoutfitters.com/Sleigh-Rides
‘The Great Christmas Adventure’
Travel to Heber for “The Great Christmas Adventure,” a unique holiday tradition featuring Santa and his elves in an interactive, indoor, immersive holiday experience with rides.
When: Nov. 29-Dec. 23
Where: Timpanogos Valley Theater, 90 N. 100 West, Heber City
Cost: $10 general admission, children ages 2 and under are free
More info: https://gohebervalley.com/The-Great-Christmas-Adventure