Dive into Scottish culture without the trouble of traveling at the Payson Scottish Festival this weekend at Payson Memorial Park, 300 S. Main St. in Payson.
Events include food and entertainment in the park with Highland Dance, Highland Athletic and bagpipe competitions 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, all with free admission.
Other features include Scottish dances and Celtic music with storytelling, piping and drumming, a strongman competition and more. To find a full schedule of events, visit http://paysonscottishfestival.org.