Scottish Festival 1
Lyman Asay cheers for her husband as he completes his caber toss during the Highland Games on Saturday, July 11, 2015. The Highland Games are part of the 32nd annual Scottish Festival taking place in Payson. (SAMMY JO HESTER, Daily Herald)

Dive into Scottish culture without the trouble of traveling at the Payson Scottish Festival this weekend at Payson Memorial Park, 300 S. Main St. in Payson.

Events include food and entertainment in the park with Highland Dance, Highland Athletic and bagpipe competitions 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, all with free admission.

Other features include Scottish dances and Celtic music with storytelling, piping and drumming, a strongman competition and more. To find a full schedule of events, visit http://paysonscottishfestival.org.