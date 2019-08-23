For unique waffle variations and toppings, head to the Emerald Eve Cafe in Salem. On the menu, you can find the Sin and Sugar Waffle, Raspberries and Cream Waffles, Chicken and Waffles and even Ice Cream Sundae Waffles.
Locations: 192 UT 198, Salem
