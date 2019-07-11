The valley-wide festivities continue this week with city celebrations including Spanish Fork Fiesta Days and the kick-off to American Fork Steel Days.
Fiesta Days will start Friday and run through July 27, with this weekend’s activities including the annual Pyromusical and Softball and Pickleball Tournaments.
Steel Days will also start Friday and run through July 20, with this weekend’s events including Garden Tours, Horseshoe, Kickball, Spikeball and Golf Tournaments, the Miss American Fork Pageant, a Car Show and Cruise and the Smoke & Steel Backyard BBQ Competition, with the American Fork Symphony and Timpanogos Chorale Concert coming Monday. Details on both celebrations can be found at https://heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.