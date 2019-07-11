Beautiful weather brings out hundreds for American Fork Steel Days parade 17
Many dressed up in fun costumes and wigs as hundreds of kids and families were drawn out during the American Fork Steel Days Grand Parade on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in American Fork. The American Fork Steel Days Grand Parade drew out large crowds and shut down Main Street as streams of floats and fun character came out to celebrate the festivities on Saturday. (DOMINIC VALENTE, Daily Herald)

The valley-wide festivities continue this week with city celebrations including Spanish Fork Fiesta Days and the kick-off to American Fork Steel Days.

Fiesta Days will start Friday and run through July 27, with this weekend’s activities including the annual Pyromusical and Softball and Pickleball Tournaments.

Steel Days will also start Friday and run through July 20, with this weekend’s events including Garden Tours, Horseshoe, Kickball, Spikeball and Golf Tournaments, the Miss American Fork Pageant, a Car Show and Cruise and the Smoke & Steel Backyard BBQ Competition, with the American Fork Symphony and Timpanogos Chorale Concert coming Monday. Details on both celebrations can be found at https://heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.