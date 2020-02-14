SCERA is putting on the classic tale of a porkly trio, but this time set to music. “The Three Little Pigs: The Musical” is presented by the SCERA Theatre for Young Audiences, which is a cast of adult actors who perform stories from children’s literature as a way to introduce children to live theater.
In this musical, the three little pigs are graduating from Piggy School and are ready to move out on their own.
The show starts at 7 p.m. Fridays and Mondays through Feb. 21 at the SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem). Tickets range from $4-$6.