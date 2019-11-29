Visit Evermore for its winter season of “Aurora.” The park's newest season will kick off Friday.
You can enjoy ice skating, winter-themed activities and sweet and savory treats. You can also meet new characters in the “Dickensian wonderland” that is decorated for the season.
"Aurora" will run Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 25 at Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove). It is open from 5-9 p.m. Mondays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Tickets are $15-$32 with discounts for buying online.