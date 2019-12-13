This weekend there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Christmas season at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St. in Provo) starting with “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play.” The theater production tells the American holiday classic as a 1940s radio broadcast. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday through Dec. 21. Tickets range from $14-$16.
The Utah Metropolitan Ballet also will present its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” bringing Tchaikovsky’s score to life with colorful characters and breathtaking costumes. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. There also will be showings throughout next week.