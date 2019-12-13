STK - expressive ballet photo

This weekend there are plenty of ways to celebrate the Christmas season at the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center St. in Provo) starting with “It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play.” The theater production tells the American holiday classic as a 1940s radio broadcast. The show will run at 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday through Dec. 21. Tickets range from $14-$16.

The Utah Metropolitan Ballet also will present its annual production of “The Nutcracker,” bringing Tchaikovsky’s score to life with colorful characters and breathtaking costumes. The show starts at 7:30 pm. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. There also will be showings throughout next week.