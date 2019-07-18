Fiesta Days Rodeo 04
Kyson Kay, 5, of Spanish Fork, takes a hit from a sheep as he competes in the mutton-busting event during the first night of the Fiesta Days Rodeo held Friday, July 20, 2018, at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Spanish Fork’s Fiesta Days and American Fork’s Steel Days kicked off last week with an ample variety of fun, and the two cities will continue the festivities this week, with Spanish Fork celebrating through July 27 and American Fork running through Saturday.

Upcoming events for Fiesta Days include the Spanish Fork Theater production of “Beauty and the Beast,” a carnival, street dance, rodeo, car show, Family Night in the Park and more.

Steel Days events include a carnival, Steel Days Sing-Off, AF High School Marching Band Breakfast, run, Grand Parade concert and fireworks.

For more details on both events, visit http://heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.