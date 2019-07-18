Spanish Fork’s Fiesta Days and American Fork’s Steel Days kicked off last week with an ample variety of fun, and the two cities will continue the festivities this week, with Spanish Fork celebrating through July 27 and American Fork running through Saturday.
Upcoming events for Fiesta Days include the Spanish Fork Theater production of “Beauty and the Beast,” a carnival, street dance, rodeo, car show, Family Night in the Park and more.
Steel Days events include a carnival, Steel Days Sing-Off, AF High School Marching Band Breakfast, run, Grand Parade concert and fireworks.
For more details on both events, visit http://heraldextra.com/citycelebrations.