Last summer, the Woodbury Art Museum mounted a rather unique and highly popular interactive comic book exhibit, exploring the mythology behind heroes and villains and the impact it has played on the realm of comics. This summer, “Heroes and Villains: How Myth Made Fantasy” will continue to explore the influence of mythology on modern fantasy led by artist Chad Hardin, offering exhibit patrons the chance to help create art by painting the exhibits themselves. The show will run through Sept. 14 during regular museum hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Woodbury Museum at University Place, 575 E. University Parkway #250 in Orem. For more details, follow this link.