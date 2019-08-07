Concert in the Park Family fun for Salem 01
Jocelyn Baker performs during Salem Days concert in the park at Veterans Ball Park on Friday.

The summer is winding down, and so are the city celebrations that dot the Utah Valley through the warmer months. That doesn’t mean your chance for some community-centric fun is over, though! Salem Days, Alpine Days and Lindon Days will all run through Saturday with plenty of great events for all ages.

Salem Days has a wide lineup of events set for this week, including a golf tournament, Children’s Parade, Family Fun Run, Car Show, concert, Grand Parade, Ambulance BBQ Beef Dinner, Fair in the Square and fireworks.

Alpine Days also boasts a variety of fun activities, including a carnival, Mutton Bustin’, 5K and Toddler Trot, Rodeo, Concert in the Park, parade, Fish Grab & Fish Fry and, of course, fireworks.

Lindon Days events include a video game tournament, Grand Parade, 5K, Mayor’s Breakfast, Cardboard Boat Regatta, Court of Mermaids, Dime Dive, KenDucky Derby, concert and fireworks.

Get a full schedule of this weekend’s events at each celebration by visiting http://salemcity.org/salem-days, http://alpinedays.org and http://lindonrecreation.org/lindon-days.

