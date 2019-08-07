The summer is winding down, and so are the city celebrations that dot the Utah Valley through the warmer months. That doesn’t mean your chance for some community-centric fun is over, though! Salem Days, Alpine Days and Lindon Days will all run through Saturday with plenty of great events for all ages.
Salem Days has a wide lineup of events set for this week, including a golf tournament, Children’s Parade, Family Fun Run, Car Show, concert, Grand Parade, Ambulance BBQ Beef Dinner, Fair in the Square and fireworks.
Alpine Days also boasts a variety of fun activities, including a carnival, Mutton Bustin’, 5K and Toddler Trot, Rodeo, Concert in the Park, parade, Fish Grab & Fish Fry and, of course, fireworks.
Lindon Days events include a video game tournament, Grand Parade, 5K, Mayor’s Breakfast, Cardboard Boat Regatta, Court of Mermaids, Dime Dive, KenDucky Derby, concert and fireworks.
Get a full schedule of this weekend’s events at each celebration by visiting http://salemcity.org/salem-days, http://alpinedays.org and http://lindonrecreation.org/lindon-days.