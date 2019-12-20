What better way to celebrate this season than to spend a little time outdoors in it? Rather than huddling in your nice, warm house, take some time to bundle up and enjoy the snow. Build a snowman, go sledding or have a family snowball fight. If you want to see the snow but not be in it, setting up a family nature walk is a great way to appreciate the beauty of winter. Spot different varieties of birds, collect leaves and twigs or take time to notice how things change with each season. The best part about being outdoors is you can always top it off with some nice hot chocolate and winter treats as a family.
For some more ideas on fun outdoor winter activities in Utah County, click here.