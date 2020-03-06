Saturday is International Women’s Day, and Provo will celebrate with its fifth annual Provo Women’s Day. The day will feature several events and honors the accomplishments of women.
Events at the 5th annual Provo’s Women’s Day include:
- Cycles and Suffragettes (9-10 a.m.)
- High Fitness Class (10-11 a.m.)
- Mommy & Me Activity Class (10 a.m.-noon)
- Lecture Series & Luncheon (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Yoga Class (2-3 p.m.)
- Modern Macrame Class (3-4:30 p.m.)
- Bike-in Movie: Moms on Bikes (6:30-8:30 p.m.)
- After Party: Roaring 2020 (8-10 p.m.)
Visit https://provowomensday.com for locations and additional information.