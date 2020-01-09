A crystallized kingdom is welcoming one and all to Midway to revel in its icy excellence.
Since October, crews have been working to create the Midway Ice Castles hosted at Homestead Resort, and on Friday the annual winter marvel will open to the public.
“The weather has been interesting this year,” said Kyle Standifird, CFO and one of the owners of Ice Castles, explaining that weather plays a massive factor in the castles’ creation. “Our founder said it well when he said, ‘It’s a delicate dance with Mother Nature. She leads, and we kind of guide it and help it come together as a beautiful project.’”
Alpine resident Brent Christensen started Ice Castles in his own Utah County backyard, according to Standifird. Ice Castles now has six locations between the United States and Canada.
Billy Tiedemann, one of the project’s site managers, explained that some of the new additions to the site this year are a light garden featuring ice structures with lights shown through them, a 70-foot-long skyslide, ice caves, water features and a waterfall, fog, ice caves, and a maze that features a ruins-esque area that resembles an old courthouse or church.
“Even for somebody who comes year after year, it’s always different,” said Standifird.
According to Standifird, the Midway Ice Castles stand on a one-acre site that features ice walls and towers rising 12 to 25 feet tall and took roughly 10,000 man hours and approximately 25 tons of ice and snow to create. He explained that this site usually stays open until mid-February, but unpredictable weather always makes the attraction’s closing date an unknown.
“You’ve got to get your tickets now while you know it’s going stay open,” said Standifird.
For tickets and more information, visit http://icecastles.com/Utah.