The Water Garden 6 Cinema in Pleasant Grove will not only welcome the opening of the new "Ford v Ferrari" movie, featuring Matt Damon and Christian Bale, but it will also be showcasing some of the cars from the movie in a car show on Friday.
The free car show, also sponsored by the American Fork Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot at the Water Garden 6 theaters, 912 Garden Drive, Pleasant Grove. Expected to be on hand will be a Ford GT, a few Shelby Roadsters, a Ferrari and a lot of custom Ford Mustangs from the Northern Utah Mustang Owners Association.
In addition to the 40-plus cars expected in the show, food trucks also will be on hand. So catch the new movie, see the car show and get something to eat. Sounds like a full Friday evening.
-- Doug Fox