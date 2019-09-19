Julia and Matthew Perry have an unorthodox marriage vow. Matthew not only wants to ditch his wife, he tells her, but he plans on murdering her. She is equally stubborn, however, and lets him know of her vow to stay alive.
That is the basic premise of the Covey Center production of "A Little Murder Never Hurt Anybody," which opens Thursday. The play, written by Ron Bernas, will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays through Oct. 12.
The cast includes Brett Davis as Matthew Perry, Annette Miner as Julia Perry, David Van Frankenhuijsen, Livia Offen as Bunny Perry, Robert Bahr as Buttram, and Cody Eckman as Plotnik. The production is directed by Jarom C. Brown.
Tickets ($16 for adults and $14 for students, seniors and military personnel) maybe be purchased at coveycenter.org or by calling the box office at (801) 852-7007, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.