Two Broadway legends will take to the stage for The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts’ inaugural season.
Award-winning artists Bernadette Peters and Audra McDonald will perform at Utah Valley University, the university announced Wednesday.
Peters, a Tony Award-winning Broadway artist who has been in shows such as “Hello, Dolly!”, “Into the Woods” and “Annie Get Your Gun,” will perform Jan. 11. Tickets for her performance range from $85 to $145.
McDonald has won six Tony Awards, two Grammy awards and an Emmy. She’s performed in shows such as “Carousel,” “Master Class,” “Ragtime” and “A Raisin in the Sun.” McDonald will perform on Oct. 7, with tickets for her performance range from $55 to $75.
The season will include a pre-Broadway production of “Fly More Than You Fall,” jazz from the Kobie Watkins Grouptet, a ballet performance of “Anne of Green Gables” and concerts by the Utah Symphony. The season will also include a performance from Ashley Brown of “Mary Poppins” and a Cirque Mechanics show, which features a mechanical horse, a rotating tent frame, acrobats and aerialists.
“All of the events on our exhilarating inaugural season are guaranteed to dazzle and delight,” Stephen Pullen, the artistic director for the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts, said in an announcement. “Our doors are open. The red carpet is out.”
The Noorda Center for the Performing Arts opened last winter and had its ribbon cutting in the spring.
For more details, go to http://uvu.edu/thenoorda.