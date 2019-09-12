A colorful production will kick off the SCERA's Indoor Season for 2019-20 as "Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat" opens Friday for a three-week run.
The well-known -- and well-worn -- "Dreamcoat" features music by Andrew Lloyd Weber and lyrics by Tim Rice, and has proven to be a musical of biblical proportions. It first arrived on Broadway back in 1982 and has seen several major revivals, national tours and countless local showings since then.
The SCERA production is directed by Kathryn and Howard Little. Kathryn Little said the strength of this particular recreation is proving to be the cast.
"With Alyssa Baumgarten, the Narrator, we found a woman with a powerhouse voice who brilliantly takes charge of the story," Kathryn Little said in a press release. "I really appreciate her wry sense of humor. And Mitchell Boberg is the ideal Joseph. Although he is an adult, he projects a sweet innocence accompanied by a great voice. The scene when he is reunited with his family is very poignant and brought us to tears.”
The play opens Friday and runs Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the SCERA (745 S. State St., Orem) through Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. For further information and ticket prices, please visit scera.org or call (801) 225-ARTS.
-- Doug Fox