JK! Studios, the digital family-friendly comedy network created by the original BYUtv "Studio C" cast, is creating comedy sketches again with its "The Summer of Purple" series.
The series, sponsored by Purple mattress company, includes a variety of comedy sketches from a sleep commercial to a video based on Netflix's "Stranger Things."
"You're going to get a six pack and be well rested," Natalie Madsen of JK! Studios said in a video announcing "The Summer of Purple." "You're welcome."
The group recently announced it will also perform all-new sketches at a live comedy show Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Dry Bar Comedy in Provo.
Hey everyone, we have a very special announcement so LISTEN: we are doing a live comedy show next Wednesday, July 31st at @drybarcomedy Provo. The show will be comprised of all-new sketches! Ages 12+, $10 if you buy tickets in advance, $15 at the door. It’s a small venue so act fast if you want to come! The link to get tickets is in our bio. Hope to see you there!
JK! Studios added a second 9 p.m. performance after the first show quickly sold out.
The shows are for guests ages 12 and up. Tickets cost $10 in advance at http://eventbrite.com and $15 at the door. Dry Bar Comedy is located at 295 W. Center St., Provo.
"Tickets are going super fast," JK! Studios wrote in an Instagram post announcing the second performance.