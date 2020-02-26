Prepare to experience some of your favorite Disney characters in a new and entertaining way.
Payson Community Theater will present “Animated Night on Broadway” for a three-night run beginning Friday. The show, directed by Colton Simons, will feature favorite music and dance numbers for Disney movies, including the likes of “The Lion King,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “Toy Story” and “The Little Mermaid,” to name a few. Watch out for an appearance by Ursula!
The show will include younger members of the youth ensemble, as well as the full ensemble and a number from the Payson Civic Chorale, under the direction of David C. Dahlquist.
The shows will be on Friday, Saturday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Payson High School. Tickets, which cost $8, can be purchased online at paysoncommunitytheater.com, or at the door. There will be a meet and greet with characters in the show each night at 6:45.
— Doug Fox