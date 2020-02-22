Mismatched lovers or soulmates? Two characters have 96 minutes in real time to figure out the answer to that question in "Talley's Folly," playing now at the Covey Center For the Arts.
Lanford Wilson wrote the play as part of a trilogy -- but this arc stands alone. The play is set in a deserted Victorian boathouse in Missouri in 1944.
The two main characters are Matt Friedman (played by Adam Argyle) and Sally Talley (portrayed by Kenna Stewart). The pair shared a brief one-week courtship the summer before, with Friedman promising to return and one day propose. But she of the rhyming names feels the two are just too different and that her family would not approve.
Would it surprise you to know Friedman eventually wears her down and the two fall in love? Of course not. But is it enough?
"Talley's Folly" was awarded both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the New York Drama Critics Circle award for 1980. It was also nominated for a Tony Award that same year.
The Covey Center For the Arts production opened Thursday, and continues through March 14th in the Brinton Black Box Theater on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students, seniors and military. Tickets may be purchased at coveycenter.org or by calling the Covey Center Box Office at (801) 852-7007, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for students, seniors, and military. Tickets may be purchased online at coveycenter.org or by calling the Covey Center Box Office, (801) 852-7007, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Covey Center is located at 425 W. Center St., Provo.