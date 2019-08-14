A production of Brandon Thomas’ play “Charley’s Aunt” is set to open at Hale Center Theater Orem this week.
The British farce follows Lord Fancourt Babberley, who impersonates his friend Charles Wykeham’s Brazilian aunt to act as a chaperone for Wykeham and Jack Chesney, who are hopelessly in love.
“Charley’s Aunt” will open Thursday and run through Sept. 14 at Hale Center Theater Orem, 225 W. 400 North, Orem. Performances will take place Mondays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with matinees select days at 11 a.m., and 3 and 4 p.m.
Tickets, priced from $19-$27, and more information are available at the box office, by calling (801) 226-8600 and online at http://haletheater.org.
— Sarah Harris