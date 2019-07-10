A theater production of “On Golden Pond” is set to open this week at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo.
The 1979 Ernest Thompson play details a summer with aging couple Norman and Ethel Thayer at their home on a lake called Golden Pond when they receive a visit from their estranged daughter, her fiance and his son.
“On Golden Pond” will open Thursday and run through Aug. 3 with performances Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Brinton Black Box Theater at the Covey Center for the Arts, 425 W. Center St., Provo. The Covey Center asks guests to be in their seats no later than 7:20 p.m.
Tickets, priced from $14-$16, and more information are available at the Covey Center box office, by calling (801) 852-7007 and online at http://coveycenter.org.
