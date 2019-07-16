Renaissance Now Theatre & Film will stage a new interpretation of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” at the Castle Amphitheater in Provo starting this week.
Director Cleveland McKay Nicoll has created a “sharp, witty” production of the classic Shakespearean romantic comedy “with lively contemporary music and dance,” according to the group’s website.
The production is set to open Wednesday and run through July 27. Performances will take place nightly except Sunday at 8 p.m., with related Utah Humanities events beginning at 7:15 p.m., at the Castle Amphitheater, 1300 E. Center St., Provo.
Tickets cost $15, with two-for-one specials Mondays and Thursdays, available at the door and through Smith’s Tix. Guests are invited to bring blankets and pillows to watch the play. Concessions and water will be for sale at the event. More information is available online at http://renaissancenow.com.
— Sarah Harris